18,938 Shares in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,938 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Arch Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Arch Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

ARCH stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.77.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.