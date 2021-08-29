19,450 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Bought by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.39. 775,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $162,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,568,612.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at $329,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,917 shares of company stock worth $1,517,678. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

