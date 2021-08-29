196,154 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 196,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of SLM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in SLM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.42. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.