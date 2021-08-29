196,617 Shares in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 196,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,468,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Maxim Integrated Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of MXIM opened at $103.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $108.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.78. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $101,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,923. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

