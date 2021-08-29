203,581 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 203,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,706,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434,685 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,325,000 after buying an additional 995,739 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after buying an additional 930,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $61,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $127.56 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.48 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 236.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Argus increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

