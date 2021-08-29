209,934 Shares in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 209,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.68% of Orion Energy Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OESX shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.06. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

