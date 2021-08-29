$222.65 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report $222.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.30 million and the highest is $224.00 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $202.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $917.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $911.35 million to $923.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $993.35 million, with estimates ranging from $982.34 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

ACC stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,297 shares of company stock worth $1,153,253. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 221,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

