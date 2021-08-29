222,896 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 222,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,014,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02.

