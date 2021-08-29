$223.07 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post $223.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.30 million to $227.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $202.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $848.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $827.50 million to $858.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $919.63 million, with estimates ranging from $865.50 million to $949.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $74.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.79.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,750,945.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,883.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

