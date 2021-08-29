$225.50 Million in Sales Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will report $225.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $233.00 million. Rayonier reported sales of $198.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year sales of $862.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.00 million to $867.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $940.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

RYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rayonier by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Rayonier by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rayonier by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 76,325 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rayonier by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,868,000 after purchasing an additional 523,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Rayonier by 114,026.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64. Rayonier has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $38.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

