$26.95 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post $26.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.80 million. Omeros reported sales of $26.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $102.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.70 million to $110.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $144.95 million, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $156.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. WBB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Omeros by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after buying an additional 64,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omeros by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after buying an additional 42,480 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Omeros by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Omeros by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Omeros by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 690,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMER opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

