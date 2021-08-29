26,173 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $2,086,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $96.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.29. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $96.13.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

