$27.60 Million in Sales Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to report $27.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.45 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $20.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $106.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.20 million to $107.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $145.68 million, with estimates ranging from $144.90 million to $147.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SILK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $247,471.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $217,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,418. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

