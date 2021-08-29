$271.69 Million in Sales Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report $271.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $235.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.51 million. Zumiez reported sales of $250.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $91,680.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,439.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,097 shares of company stock valued at $792,455 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after buying an additional 143,586 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 167.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,844 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 160,190 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 128,555 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4,722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 380,895 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after buying an additional 112,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.74. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

