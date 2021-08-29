273,900 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 273,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,160,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of International Paper as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of IP opened at $60.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. International Paper has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.58.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.