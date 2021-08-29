27,865 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Acquired by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Badger Meter as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 209,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.18. The company had a trading volume of 133,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,661. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

