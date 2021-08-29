2,800,000 Shares in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Purchased by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,060,000. Brookfield Property Partners accounts for approximately 2.6% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Brookfield Property Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,858,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,657,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478,304 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,567,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,527,000 after purchasing an additional 628,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,307,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,313 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2,380.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,384,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005,929 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPY stock remained flat at $$18.59 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,768. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

