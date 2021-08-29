$29.41 Million in Sales Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report sales of $29.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $30.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $112.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.98 million to $138.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $381.39 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $997.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $159,252.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,621.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,817 shares of company stock worth $644,151 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR opened at $14.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.