298,301 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 298,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,786 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 731,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after buying an additional 113,938 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.54.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

