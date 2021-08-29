2,989,507 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Acquired by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,989,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,370,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.29% of Baker Hughes at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

NYSE BKR traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,249,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,615,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -769.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.