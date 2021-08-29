$30.67 Million in Sales Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will report $30.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.31 million to $30.90 million. Altabancorp reported sales of $31.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year sales of $120.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.70 million to $121.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $129.95 million, with estimates ranging from $127.74 million to $133.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.26 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 34.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALTA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of ALTA opened at $42.01 on Friday. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $793.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Altabancorp during the second quarter worth about $570,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 10,918.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 135,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 102,320.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

