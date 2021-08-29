305,723 Shares in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Purchased by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 305,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $17,686,000. Raven Industries accounts for approximately 0.9% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Raven Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVN. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the second quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 50.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 151.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 1,474.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RAVN shares. Lake Street Capital cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CJS Securities cut Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raven Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ RAVN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.33. 184,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,937. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.97.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

