309,638 Shares in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 309,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

