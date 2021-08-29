32,398 Shares in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.16% of Chuy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Chuy’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Chuy’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chuy’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $668 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.19.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

