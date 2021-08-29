32,725 Shares in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.55% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 211,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,397 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 601.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.21. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $92.58.

