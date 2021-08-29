$34.35 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report sales of $34.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.40 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $141.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.60 million to $144.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $153.35 million, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $154.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIXT opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.20. The company has a market cap of $339.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

