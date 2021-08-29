34,253 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 16.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.67. 611,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

