3,462,124 Shares in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Purchased by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,462,124 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,587,000. Aspen Aerogels accounts for 5.1% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 10.51% of Aspen Aerogels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,626 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.14. 176,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.35.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

