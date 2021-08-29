35,306 Shares in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of Donnelley Financial Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

DFIN stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 2.14. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at $16,129,839.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

