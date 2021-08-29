$375.07 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will post $375.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $381.27 million and the lowest is $369.43 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $339.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

