37,520 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,279.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.08.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $108.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $111.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.