$4.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.74. LGI Homes posted earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $17.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.11 to $18.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $18.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.53 to $18.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.20. 229,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,065. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in LGI Homes by 9,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,190,000 after buying an additional 206,484 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $3,394,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

