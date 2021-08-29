4,258 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,969.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,257 shares of company stock worth $58,981,614 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

Shares of SHW traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.87. 682,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,956. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $309.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.51. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.