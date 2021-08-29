$447.07 Million in Sales Expected for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report $447.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $441.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $454.30 million. Angi reported sales of $389.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Angi has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.88 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

