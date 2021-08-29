480 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 480 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $51.27 on Friday, reaching $2,880.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,833. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,623.23. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,890.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

