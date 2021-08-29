50,000 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 1.49% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 312,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 289,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 20,278.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 415,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $398,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

