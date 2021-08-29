52,949 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,949 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,243,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of United Rentals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $355.22 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.09.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

