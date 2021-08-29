$54.40 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce $54.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $57.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $223.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $225.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $219.35 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $224.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,576 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 72,362 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $53.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.86. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

