55,491 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 30,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.6% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 204,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 78,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 46,468,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,875,932. The stock has a market cap of $357.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.98. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

