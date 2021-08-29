$566.20 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce sales of $566.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $562.17 million to $573.09 million. Amedisys reported sales of $544.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.08.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $177.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.47. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $175.00 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Amedisys by 55.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

