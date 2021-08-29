$570,000.00 in Sales Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report sales of $570,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $400,000.00. Heat Biologics reported sales of $850,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTBX. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Heat Biologics by 690.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 58,026 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the second quarter worth about $127,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heat Biologics by 466.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 81,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Heat Biologics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTBX opened at $6.95 on Friday. Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.58.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.