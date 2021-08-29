57,300 Shares in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Purchased by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,000. Emergent BioSolutions makes up 1.6% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Emergent BioSolutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,389,000 after purchasing an additional 456,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,496,000 after acquiring an additional 63,201 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 625,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.16. The stock had a trading volume of 476,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.94. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $127.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

