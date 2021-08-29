$6.67 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to announce $6.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.61 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $5.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $26.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.78 billion to $26.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.30 billion to $29.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.02.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.