$6.67 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to announce $6.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.61 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $5.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $26.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.78 billion to $26.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.30 billion to $29.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.02.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Earnings History and Estimates for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

