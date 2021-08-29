$6.82 Billion in Sales Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report $6.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.80 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $4.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $25.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.53 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.46 billion to $30.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.16.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total transaction of $251,684.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 437,043 shares of company stock valued at $90,626,554. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Key Financial Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $40,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $226.36 on Friday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $227.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $564.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.