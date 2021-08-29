613,812 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Acquired by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 613,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,348,000. RenaissanceRe makes up about 2.5% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 1.30% of RenaissanceRe as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,784,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.71.

Shares of RNR traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $158.87. 270,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $142.61 and a 12 month high of $187.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

