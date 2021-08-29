62,045 Shares in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.19% of Thermon Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,417,000 after acquiring an additional 92,624 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on THR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of THR stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.29 million, a P/E ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

