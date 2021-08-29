$633.64 Million in Sales Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will post $633.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $573.10 million to $745.12 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03).

UWMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 103.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after buying an additional 3,450,072 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,607,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in UWM by 316.1% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 793,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,338,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UWMC opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UWM has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

