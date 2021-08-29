6,429 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of GS stock traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $419.69. 2,174,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,587. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

