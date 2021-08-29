$670.06 Million in Sales Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report sales of $670.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $686.20 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $598.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of ATI opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.09. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,988,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,862 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 102.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after buying an additional 718,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

