70,026 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Purchased by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. ACI Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.5% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ACI Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at $14,487,961.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.87. 584,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,335. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $301.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.